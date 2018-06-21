Harare City Council property attached over $3,9k debt

By Helen Kadirire

Harare City Council chamber room was yesterday emptied by the Messenger of Court over a $3 900 debt. According to sources at Town House, the deputy sheriff pounced on council offices and took chairs and desks in the room.

The property attachment comes amid escalating suits that saw pensioners a fortnight ago demonstrating demanding their monthly payouts.

“The debt emanated from a matter in which council was sued by some of its employees some time ago.

“Council settled the case with the employees but stalled payment on services of the Messenger of Court which is why the furniture was taken,” an employee who declined to be named told the Daily News.

Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said he did not know what the debt was all about.

He told the Daily News he did not know why council had allowed the debt to go unpaid for a long time, leading to the seizure of property.

“I tried to fire fight the situation but it was too late. I know that it is a small debt and right now management is working on paying the debt and recovering the furniture. Hopefully by today it will be paid and the stuff returned,” he said.

Harare, which has been reeling in debt owes its employees together with statutory obligations in excess of $200 million.

During a full council meeting earlier in the month, pensioners presented a petition to the mayor’s office arguing that council illegally retired them at 60 years old instead of the contractual 65 years. – DailyNews