DeMbare, Bosso coaches for Spain

By Leroy Dzenga

Dynamos and Highlanders coaches have been handed an opportunity to understudy Spanish gaffers at iconic clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona in a bid to strengthen to technical strength of the two domestic giants.

Coaching staff from both clubs are set to be attached at the two Spanish football powerhouses for a 10-day period learning more about the game at the highest level at dates to be announced in due course.

The announcement was made by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive, Karikoga Kaseke, in his remarks at the Warriors Legends dinner in Harare last night.

Kaseke said the trips were being facilitated by the World Class Legends and local benefactors part of the package of the two teams’ performances in the curtain-raiser match to the exhibition battle between the visitors and the Warriors Legends at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

“We spoke with the World Class Legends chief executive officer Rayco Garcia and he pledged that the Highlanders and Dynamos technical teams, comprising the coach, team manager and the assistant coach, are going to Spain for ten days,’’ Kaseke said. ’Dynamos will be attached at Real Madrid and Highlanders will be attached for ten days at Barcelona.

“They are offering these technical teams an opportunity to upgrade their skills through training with the best two teams in the world.

“You know El Classico, this is the biggest match in the world and when it is played the whole world stops.’’

Dynamos and Highlanders charmed World Class Legends boss Garcia who showered them with praise for their display at the giant stadium yesterday.

He pledged to play a part in developing the two clubs.

“I would like to inspire the new generation of football players we have today. We have a special programme for the coaches to learn in Spain for ten days,’’ he said.

‘’I am going to make sure that the trip is successful.’’

The two cash-strapped clubs also made rich pickings from their appearances.

Dynamos received $23 750 as their losing bonus while the winners of the curtain-raiser Highlanders walked away with $38 750. Players from both clubs pocketed $300 each as appearance fees given they took time from their mid-season break to play the match at short notice.

Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Prisca Mupfumira, also appointed the visiting World Class Legend as tourism ambassadors of Zimbabwe.

“The World Class Legends have become ambassadors for the Zimbabwe Is Open For Business mantra.

“They will participate in televised documentary initiatives that will promote Destination Zimbabwe. These Legends have a combined global social media reach of over 1 billion followers,” said Mupfumira.

Off the field, the visiting Legends had a busy schedule engaging in other promotional activities.

“The World Class Legends executive facilitated production of various documentaries which will be screened on Manchester United TV, Barcelona TV, Real Madrid TV and Spanish TV which collectively has a viewership of over 800 million active subscribers,” Mupfumira said.

Local football legends were challenged to become ambassadors for domestic tourism.

“I have already made arrangements with Highlanders, we want them to organise a tourism sporting event in Bulawayo within the next three weeks and we are looking forward to it.

“We want to assist our local players and legends, I am happy that as a Ministry we have done something for them today,” said Mupfumira. The exhibition at National Sports Stadium yesterday was part of sport tourism which is a growing method of promoting global destinations.

As an industry it is currently valued at over $7 billion. The Herald