11-yr-old gets HIV after rape

By Codelia Mondela

A man from Fairbridge allegedly raped his 11-year-old niece six times and infected her with HIV virus. The man (36) waylaid the girl on her way from school and allegedly threatened to handcuff and stab her with a knife if she reported the matter to anyone.

A court heard that he would call the juvenile to his house, allegedly rape her while threatening to tie her with a rope and leave her in the bush.

The man was not asked to plead to rape and deliberate transmission of HIV when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

He was remanded in custody to July 4 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Tawurai Hondoyemoto alleged that the man raped the girl several times in 2016.

He said the matter came to light when the juvenile got sick and was taken to hospital where it was discovered that she was HIV positive.

A nurse interrogated her and then she revealed that she had been raped several times by the accused, the court heard. The Chronicle