ZIWA2018: Nominations now open

Nominations for the highly anticipated 5th Zimbabwe International Women’s Awards, more popularly known as ‘The ZIWAs’, opened last week.

The ZIWAs were founded in 2013 to celebrate and recognise the unsung heroines in the Zimbabwean community not only in Zimbabwe but also across the globe, who are making strides in their respective fields.

Winners at #ZIWA2016 included Sinikiwe Kademaunga, a young woman redefining what it means to be disabled in Zimbabwe (Courage Award), New York-based fashion designer Evelyn Lambert whose work has been featured in Vogue magazine, Dorcas Gwata the award- winning public health specialist known for her work with gangs in London (Humanitarian Award) and Chiedza Mahere, fashion blogger at Diary of A Smurf Dinkie in Zimbabwe (Fashion Blogger of the Year).

This year’s event will be held on 27 October 2018 in Nottingham, UK and to celebrate 5 years of ZIWA excellence and collaboration, the night will follow the theme ‘ZIWA: Our Legacy’.

ZIWA founder Juliana Jonathan said; “for the past 5 years we have been continually amazed at the fantastic achievements being made by Zimbabwean women across the world both in and out of the spotlight.

“Last year, when we held a smaller event which we called ‘The Power Bridge’ to connect closer together, there was a new generation of powerful young women that featured, and we thought to ourselves, “wow, we are soon going to pass on the baton.

“That is what building a legacy is about, creating something that grows and grows and can be taken forward by the next generation. Watch this space for more about #ZIWA2018: Our Legacy!”

The categories for nominations this year are:

🔸Artist of the Year

🔸Actress of the Year

🔸Author of the Year

🔸Blogger of the Year

🔸Businesswoman of the Year

🔸Community Champion Award

🔸Courage Award

🔸Entrepreneur of the Year

🔸Fashion Designer of the Year

🔸Inspirational Woman of the Year

🔸Media Professional of the Year

🔸Musician of the Year

🔸People’s Choice Award

🔸Rising Star Award

🔸Sportswoman of the Year

🔸Women’s Collective

🔸Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations can be made at: https://www.ziwaawards.co.uk/nominations or via

email to [email protected]