BaShupi and wife Wadzi part ways

Performing artiste BaShupi and his wife Wadzanai Gumbo have parted ways! The split comes amid accusations and counter-accusations of cheating and tearing each other down.

BaShupi, whose real name is Peace Ndlovu, opened up to Gem Nation News and confirmed that his marriage to his former personal assistant was off.

“There comes a time when going separate ways is the right thing to do. I couldn’t handle her and neither could she and when a marriage gets to that point, you know it’s time to leave,” BaShupi said.

He explained briefly when pressed further on their divorce and why they were keeping it under wraps.

“We had our fair share of problems. At this point, we (are) both not ready to go public about it but the truth is we are no longer together.”

Efforts to get a comment from Wadzanai were in vain.

It became apparent that the once lovey-dovey couple was headed for splitsville when BaShupi made headlines for hitting on a girl only identified as Nickie.

Screenshots from BaShupi on WhatsApp demanding to “see some sexy pictures” of Nickie went viral.

BaShupi, however, has remained unperturbed by the divorce insisting that he will find his way up. The Godo singer is one of the young musicians who are viewed by many as “kept man”.

The couple, though childless, was always inseparable with their white wedding at the MSU campus Great Hall in Gweru being one of the most talked about celeb weddings in 2015.

BaShupi even invited the media to cover his traditional marriage ceremony held in Gweru where he paid over $4 000 as bride price.

BaShupi, who is known for his wailing sounds on most of his recordings, rose to fame when he collaborated with rapper Stunner Da Des on the club banger Godo also known as MaShark.

The song was an instant hit having been released at the height of what became to be known as Loan Sharks, those who profited from lending money.

BaShupi made a huge splash when he also featured on Ma1 often called Tobigwa neMamonya, another scorcher by rapper PK. On the track, BaShupi nicely laid his vocals (woyi yerere) which almost became an anthem.

Since then, BaShupi has been more of a cover artiste although he hinted a big surprise for his fans this year. – GemNation