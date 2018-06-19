ZPC Kariba suffer 3-point docking setback

By Innocent Kurira

ZPC Kariba’s bid to steer away from the relegation zone has suffered a setback after they were docked three points for using an ineligible player against Bulawayo City.

Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe featured in the encounter played in May while suspended for receiving three yellow cards. ZPC Kariba won the game 1-0.

After Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs, ZPC had moved to 22 points, but the points’ deduction now leaves them on 19 points and in 10th place.

PSL confirmed the development in a statement: “Three points have been deducted from ZPC Kariba FC following the use of a suspended player Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe in their match against Bulawayo City FC on Sunday 27 May 2018 at Nyamhunga stadium. In terms of Order 36.1.4: “Use of an unregistered/ineligible player in league match, three points will be deducted and thrown away and a fine set by the league from time to time,” read the statement.

The news will come as a huge blow to coach Godfrey Tamirepi, who after Sunday’s encounter admitted his side was in a fight to survive relegation. The Chronicle