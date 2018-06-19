Killer driver fined $500

By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Harare man was yesterday fined $500 for killing a passenger in a head-on collision that happened in December last year along Masotsha Ndlovu Way, Waterfalls. Tatenda Kangaya, who was convicted on his own plea of guilty, appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Gideon Ruvetsa facing culpable homicide charges.

Kangaya risks spending five months in jail if he fails to pay the fine. He was also ordered to surrender his driver’s licence as surety.

Prosecuting, Mr Tendai Katonha proved that on December 25 last year, at around 2.45am Kangaya was driving a Toyota Mark II alone while the other driver, Isaac Jenami, was driving a Toyota Raum with one passenger on board.

At the intersection of Seke Road and Masotsha Ndlovu Way, Kangaya encroached into the lane of oncoming traffic where he had a collision with Jenami’s car.

The collision resulted in the death of the passenger, Ronald Zindi, who was ferried to Harare hospital where a post-mortem was carried out, while Jenami sustained a fractured leg and was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

Vehicle Inspection Department reports that were produced in court showed that Kangaya was travelling at a high speed, which made it difficult for him to keep proper control of his vehicle.

He also failed to stop or act reasonably when a collision seemed imminent. The Herald