Djembe Monks to headline Bots fete

By Bongani Ndlovu

Tribal house trio Djembe Monks will be flying the country’s flag high next month when they headline the Makgadikgadi Moonlight Adventure in Botswana. Makgadikgadi Moonlight Adventure is an adventure ride at full moon on the amazing Makgadikgadi Salt Pans.

The event will be held on July 27 and 28 with the trio billed to perform over the two days.

In a Twitter post, Muddy Face Events Botswana, organisers of the event wrote: “The Djembe Monks will be in the house at the Makgadikgadi Moonlight Adventure and get this, they’ll play for us both nights!

“As a brief introduction, this trio produces and performs an exciting mix of house music and African percussion to create an energetic, enthralling stage – and imagine all this at the Makgadikgadi Moonlight Adventure under a magical full moon.”

Djembe Monks percussionist, Emmanuel “Rootz” Nkomo said they were naturally excited to headline the two-day event.

He said the event was a perfect opportunity for them to share their music with the world.

“This event comes at a time when we’re finalising work on our third studio album. We’re expecting to perform for people from all over Southern Africa and other parts of the world and hope this will further our efforts in getting our music across to people of different cultures and backgrounds,” said Rootz. The Chronicle