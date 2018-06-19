Crystal club illuminates Bulawayo night life

By Bongani Ndlovu

Crystal Night Club (formerly The Lounge) in Bulawayo opened its doors to patrons on Friday night amid pomp and fanfare after months of renovations.The club stood out like a gem as the bright purple lights outside the joint illuminated the night when it opened.

Crystal Night Club joins the family of nightspots Zarah Lounge, Copa Cubana and Cosmopolitan Night Club all run by Bulawayo businessman, Phathisani Nkomo.

There has been a complete overhaul of The Lounge with a spacious dance floor, a VIP section and air-conditioning being erected.

All the previous dark colours that were associated with The Lounge have been replaced by light tones giving the place a classy feel.

As part of the entertainment DJs Prince Eskhosini will be on the roster alongside former Club Connect head DJ Kead Wikead, Marcus Andro and Bheks.

Ntando Ndlovu, Crystal Night Club marketing consultant said their establishment caters for a sophisticated clientele and is open six days a week from 6PM till 3.30AM.

“Its relatively small size means it has an element of exclusivity and so people are advised to get in early. The club has a posh VIP section where the minimum spend is $100 per couple.

“This minimum spend ensures a VIP table booking and dedicated hostess service,” said Ndlovu.

He said Crystal was set up to complement the relatively small Zarah Lounge as well as people who cannot access Cosmopolitan Night Club that is a few kilometres from the CBD.

However, this does not mean that Zarah Lounge clients have automatic access to Crystal Night Club where a $5 entry fee is charged.

Entry into Zarah is free. “General entry to Crystal is $5 after 9PM. Although Zarah Lounge and Crystal are adjoined and complement each other, they’re separate. There’s no door connecting the two,” said Ndlovu. The Chronicle