Chitembwe happy with Zvirekwi recovery

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Caps United gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe says his defender, Hardlife Zvirekwi, has recovered from injuries he sustained in a horror car crash in March. Zvirekwi lost part of his left arm in the crash with doctors prescribing an artificial limb to cover for the amputated part of the arm.

The former Warriors defender has been forced to miss the first half of the season, as he needed several months of rehabilitation, to be able to come back to the game.

Initially scheduled to take about six months to recover, the defender refused to be weighed down by the setback and was back in training within a month but had not recovered fully to feature for his side.

Yesterday, his gaffer said the 30-year-old has recovered now but refused to give a hint on when he is expected to be available for selection again.

“Hardy has recovered very well and we are all happy that he has recovered, it is quite refreshing to see him fit again.

“Health-wise he is now ok, but at the moment I do not want to talk about when he is expected to play football again,’’ said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe are no strangers in the resuscitation of doomed careers.

Club fitness trainer Majaya Ndlovu has also been credited for his contribution to player recovery and Zvirekwi is expected to be the latest player to profit from his expertise.

Oscar Machapa is likely to be shown the exit door to pave way for the club captain.

Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere has struggled to make an impact at Makepekepe with reports suggesting he will be shown the exit door as well.

“You do not make changes during the mid-season break but you just consolidate the team,’’ said Chitembwe.

“The team has actually played very well so far, we lost a number of key players this season alone, and for us to remain competitive I think we need to applaud these players for a job well done,” said Chitembwe. The Herald