Tumba inspires Harare City

By Tadious Manyepo

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 3

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . 0

On-fire Harare City midfielder Tatenda Tumba set Rufaro alight with an incredible solo road show which won him acclaim on a fine afternoon he capped with a cool goal and a pin-point assist as he spurred his team to a commanding victory over casual Yadah in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro yesterday.

Wilfred Muvirimi and Takudzwa Chimwemwe weighed in with a goal apiece to ensure the municipal team go to the mid-season break on a winning note.

But, it was the pint-sized 20-year old who dazzled all afternoon and although Yadah seemed to have absorbed everything thrown at them by this menacing midfielder, he found a way to breach them, not once but thrice to inspire the Sunshine Boys to victory.

Tumba opened the scores with a well taken shot which he squeezed under the arms of goalkeeper Samuel Mafukidze having received a well-drilled pass from substitute Learnmore Muyambo and out-sprinted the Yadah back-line before deceiving Mafukidze for his first goal of the season.

After often getting the better of his markers, Tumba won the praise of his coach Mark Harrison.

While congratulating his charges for the maximum points they picked after a disappointing goalless stalemate away to ZPC Kariba last week, Harrison was all praise for Tumba.

“Tumba was excellent today (yesterday). Probably his best game of the season so far.

“He is growing nicely. I am pleased for him he managed to get a goal today. He has been battling to get onto the score-sheet.

“Obviously I am delighted with winning the game especially with the three goals, being able to keep the clean sheet and picking up the three points.

“Before we got to the score sheet, it was a tough game and when we got our first goal, we started pushing the ball around and raised our game with a little bit more quality,” Harrison said.

With Tumba exhibiting his class, Chimwemwe, returning from the COSAFA Cup duties where he was an unused substitute for the triumphant Warriors also proved why his stock has been rising with an individual magical moment when he dribbled all the way from his defensive third before curling the ball home 15 minutes from time for the hosts’ second goal.

Wilfred Muvirimi then underlined Yadah’s miserable afternoon connecting a Tumba lofted cross with a sharp diving header.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was disappointed with the defeat.

“We played very well but my defenders went to sleep in the last 15 minutes. I am very disappointed considering we have been playing well of late,” said Ruzive.

“We had a very good first half today but we conceded very silly goals towards the end. “I think my charges lost concentration and grew complacent at the back.

Ruzive’s frustrating afternoon should have turned blissful well before Tumba opened the scoring but his players including Morris Musiyakuvi and impressive Johannes Sibanda let him down, missing glorious scoring opportunities early in the second half. – The Herald