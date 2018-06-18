Three people die after being hit by train at South London station

By Matilda Long | Yahoo News UK |

Three men have died after they were hit by a train at Loughborough Junction station in South London, police believe.

Officers were called to the station, near Brixton, shortly after 7.30 this morning following reports of multiple bodies being found.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, but the three people were pronounced dead after emergency services arrived.

Spray cans were found near where the men died, close to a spot that is popular with graffiti artists.

Rail industry sources said the paint was found nearby and the three people may have been killed overnight, when freight trains operate.

Officers were seen taking photographs of graffiti as part of their inquiries.

The bodies were found on an elevated section of track with an electric third rail between Brixton and Denmark Hill.

A British transport Police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 7.34 to Loughborough Junction this morning to reports that three bodies had been found on the tracks.

‘Officers attended and sadly three men were pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that they died earlier in the morning and their injuries are consistent with having been hit by a train.

‘Officers have delivered the sad news to one family as we believe one of the men was her son. We are still working to identify the next of kin for the other two men.

‘All three men are believed to be in their 20s. If you know them then please let us know.

‘Our investigation is focusing on how and why the men came to be on the tracks in the early hours of this morning and we are aware there are a number of speculative comments on social media. But it is far too early for us to comment as to the reason or them being there.’

Earlier today the police said that the deaths were being treated as unexplained.

BTP’s Detective Superintendent Gary Richardson said: ‘My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway.

‘My thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people.

‘At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries. I would ask anyone who was near to Loughborough Junction this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant, please contact us as soon as possible.’

A builder at the site below the railway tracks said he saw officers at around 9.30am looking around the site below where the incident happened, but they did not say what they were looking for.