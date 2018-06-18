The rise and rise of Mbo Mahocs

By Bongani Ndlovu

When Mbo Mahocs (real name Mbonisi Mahonondo) walked into the Chronicle offices four years ago for one of her first interviews with the publication, she had “that thing” that people always describe. It was in the way she walked, talked and presented herself as she started making waves in the entertainment industry in Zimbabwe.

However, no one could quite put a finger as to what she actually did in the industry though she later became known as a television presenter.

Was she a TV personality, socialite, actress, fashionista or even musician where questions asked as she seemed to be all over the show.

She graced most red carpet events in the city and even Victoria Falls, presenting and showing off her out of the box fashion sense.

Most recently, she wowed the Bulawayo populace at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards where she was an MC.

With her debut on one of South Africa’s biggest soapies Scandal! as the sneaky Chichi this week, Mbo Mahocs has shown that her calling is being on the silver screen. She was introduced to an estimated five million viewers according to the soapies’ website this past Monday.

What is intriguing is her character speaks in a Nigerian accent, which she describes as challenging, but not daunting of a task.

“There was a time when Nigerian movies were popular and I watched them religiously along with my friends at high school. During school, we’d speak in a Nigerian accent with my friends. Little did I know that I was preparing myself for this role,” said Mbo Mahocs.

“I’m also learning that it’s very challenging to tone my words into that Nigerian accent. But this is part of acting to convince people with my character.”

Two years ago, Mbo Mahocs announced that she was leaving for South Africa to seek greener pastures. This was also because she was going to Mzansi to care for her mother who was ill at that time.

Her mother’s illness was a blessing in disguise according to her as her mother, who she affectionately calls Na Z’mo, has fully recovered.

“What led me to move to SA was that my mother was ill at the time and she was in SA. I then decided to move so I could look after her. Somehow, I think it was a blessing in disguise because, had my mum not fallen ill, I might not have moved at that time,” said Mbo Mahocs.

“My mother is now in good health and I’m in one of SA’s biggest soapies.”

The actress did not immediately get into the showbiz industry in Mzansi but started working for some construction company in order to fend for her mother and pay the bills.

“Through my aunt, I got a job at a construction company that was into manufacturing floor and roof slabs. I worked there for about two years. It was very challenging and I wasn’t happy in the company, but I stayed because I had bills to pay and had to fend for my mum.”

This did not diminish her dream as an artiste as on the side, she started doing short courses with SA’s leading presenting and self-confidence programme run by Media Concepts.

“I found myself in a space where I was waking up, going to work every day and I was dead within. It made me very bitter and I lost a part of myself. So much, people around me could notice something was wrong.”

After much deliberation in her heart, Mbo quit her job. “I felt a strong urge to quit my job because somewhere in my mind, through my faith, I believed there was something more and greater that I was destined for so I decided, I wanted to pursue my media career full time and I quit (out of faith),” she said.

This was the best decision she made as she was taken up by a casting company days later.

“The week that I quit, I signed up with an agency and they sent me to castings immediately. One of them happened to be Scandal. They were looking for a minor character which I auditioned for and here we are . . . all things work together for good,” said Mbo Mahocs.

Her biggest hope is that her story encourages people to never give up on their God-given call.

“I’d like people to believe in themselves and know that God is real. They should stay hungry towards that as this will fuel their drive.” – The Herald