Ngezi Platinum lose again

By Eddie Chikamhi

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 2

Ngezi Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Black Rhinos forward Lot Chiunga dealt a huge blow to Ngezi Platinum Stars’ title campaign when he stabbed home a crucial goal which condemned the visitors to their third successive defeat in a Castle Lager Premiership match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Chiunga’s 80th minute strike made all the difference in a dramatic six-minute blitz which saw three goals being scored at both ends.

On a rather quiet afternoon, midfielder Tafadzwa Jaravani broke the deadlock with a well-taken free-kick from just outside the box with 74 minutes played. But it took Ngezi Platinum exactly four minutes to level the scores through Keith Murera’s header following a melee inside the hosts’ penalty area.

A draw was going to be welcome for Ngezi Platinum, who looked out of sorts in the aftermath of defeats by Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum that had ended a club record of 14 matches unbeaten this year.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya was gutted by the defeat which left them trailing log leaders FC Platinum by six points going to the mid-season break.

Ndiraya was particularly disappointed by the way his team failed to defend especially the second goal when Rhinos midfielder Wellington Taderera broke free on the left flank and squared the ball to Chiunga who responded with a low shot that beat badly exposed goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, for his sixth goal of the season.

“I am really disappointed that we had to let in what I would probably say a very soft goal. At this level when you are chasing the championship you don’t want to concede goals like that.

“We were not really ourselves in the first half. I don’t remember our team taking a shot on target which is quite disappointing. I think quite a number of our players especially the attackers were a little bit flat today. They didn’t really have the hunger to get a result.

“We spoke about it at half time and I think in the second half it was much better. We were pushing forward in numbers but again when we thought we had come back into the game, then we concede a silly goal like that.

“It’s a case of defenders not applying the basics of defending that led to the second goal which I am really bemoaning. I am sure everyone in the system is disappointed by the way we defended today.

“I felt a point was a very good result for us today but we conceded at a crucial moment of the game and we lost points today,” said Ndiraya.

However, his opposite number Hebert Maruwa, a former colleague at giants Dynamos, deserved to walk away with maximum points.

Although scoring opportunities were few and far between both ends, Rhinos at least had the greater activity in their final third. The army side had penalty appeals turned down in the first half and they lost midfielder Wonder Kapinda through injury in the 67th minute but that could not deter them.

Maruwa was excited by the win which has now seen Rhinos going eight games unbeaten and consolidating their place in the top eight with 25 points.

“It was a tight game but we got our chances and we managed to score. Like I said before, it’s a process and we are in the right track.

“Our aim was to score early in the first half but we failed. When we went to the break we told the guys to keep on fighting and try to put pressure on them.

“Fortunately we managed to get a goal but due to lack of concentration on our side they managed to score. Our boys fought back and we managed to get a win,” said Maruwa.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: A. Reyners, S. Jimu, F. Banda, B. Homora, T. Jaravani, D. Mudadi, W. Kapinda (A. Gahadzikwa, 67th min), V. Mhandu (A. Mbara, 83rd min), M. Mambare (E. Chigiji, 90th min), W. Taderera, L. Chiunga

Ngezi Platinum: D. Bernard, K. Murera, T. Mchisa, L. Chakoroma, F. Makarati, M. Mushonga, D. Teguru, W. Mukanga (M. Chawodza, 75th min), T. Dzvukamanja, T. Mabvura (M. Charamba, 63rd min), S. Owusu (J. Nguluve, 49th min). The Herald