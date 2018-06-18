Menlyn mall robbery suspects to appear in court

Six suspects linked to last week’s Menlyn Park Shopping Centre robbery have been arrested, and two firearms, three vehicles and more than R90 000 recovered by the Limpopo and Mpumalanga Tracking Team in Mamelodi on Friday.

The suspects are scheduled to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and the possible possession of suspected stolen vehicles, the police said.

One of the suspects had been on the police’s radar, with two warrants of arrest for robbery and hijacking against him.

The arrests took place during an intelligence-driven sting operation where the six, ages ranging between 34 and 40, were arrested at various hideouts.

During the arrest the police said they recovered two vehicles they suspected were stolen – a Toyota Hilux and a Volkswagen Golf GTI.

The arrests follow a daring robbery at The Vault jewellery store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.

In video footage from the mall, four men were seen entering the mall and going directly to the jewellery store, where they smashed a window with a hammer numerous times.

Police said they escaped with an unknown number of Rolex watches and fled in a VW Golf GTi and another car.

“They fired shots before speeding off when security officers tried to stop them. The four men fired shots at security guards as they escaped from the centre in two cars, the second a white BMW,” Police Minister Bheki Cele said.

“We are turning the tide, and we will continue to squeeze the space for criminals to zero until the people of South Africa feel safe. Those involved in mall robberies, cash-in-transit and related crimes will be brought to the book. We owe this to the citizens of this country who have entrusted us with the responsibility of ensuring their safety.”

Pretoria News