Gugulethu baby allegedly kidnapped by mom’s friend found unharmed

By Khanyisile Ngcobo | IOL |

A Cape Town woman wanted in connection with the disappearance of her friend’s two-month-old baby girl has been arrested and the baby returned to her mother unharmed, Western Cape police confirmed on Monday.

The baby disappeared from Kwa-Khikhi in Gugulethu on Saturday morning after the mother left her baby and her eight-year-old daughter with her friend while she went to do shopping.

When she returned home a few hours later she found only the eight-year-old girl in the house, while the baby and the friend “were nowhere to be found”.

A manhunt was then launched and hours later, police managed to arrest the woman in Atlantis.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the arrest and the baby’s safe return to her mother.

“The baby was found and united with her mother unharmed,” she said.

She also confirmed that once the woman has been charged, she would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.