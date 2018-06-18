DJ Tira doesn’t come cheap

Durban House and Gqom music boss, DJ Tira is one of the most sought after talents in the entertainment industry. Everything the Makoya Bearings touches turns into gold and he is so often at the centre of everything good that comes out of Durban.

In case you were wondering, the Afrotainment kingpin does not come cheap and he recently took to social media to let people know how much a DJ Tira feature now costs.

“For all artistes/ DJs who want Chikichikichaaaaaa on their songs…. the price has gone up! R50k. Verse is R70k. Chorus is R100k. Faka imali uzobona! Uzongithola eAfro!,” wrote Tira.

A DJ Tira feature often equals a hit song, perhaps this is why he can actually afford to set the prices this high. Meanwhile, Babes Wodumo and her former lover and manager Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo may have split, but the two are united in debt after taking R70 000 for a concert performance that never happened.

The queen of gqom has been accused of giving the popular South Coast Bike Fest 2018 in May a miss and, instead, went to perform at the Namibia Music Awards.

Now, irked show promoter Slingshot Productions and event promoter Wozani Africa are trying to recoup the money they forked out for the performance as they claim they were given just nine hours notice by the former power couple. – DailySun/SundayWorld