Cop in trouble over bribe

By Tarisai Machakaire

A Harare cop is in trouble after his bid to evade jail for accepting a bribe hit a brick wall, following the dismissal of his High Court appeal in which he challenged the conviction.

Taurai Khauyeza had approached the High Court, appealing against a ruling by a Zimbabwe Republic Police trial officer, who found him guilty for accepting a bribe, before ordering his detention.

In the application Khauyeza, who was represented by Norman Mugiya, had cited the trial officer only identified in court papers as J. Mandizha and commissioner general of police Godwin Matanga as first and second respondents respectively.

Mandizha and Matanga were represented by Kennias Chimiti and Denford Jaricha.

According to court papers, Khauyeza was found guilty by a single trial officer for accepting or considering accepting a bribe in connection with his position or duties as a member of the police force, contrary to the Police Act.

He was sentenced to five days in detention in the detention barracks, before appealing to the commissioner general of police, who dismissed the appeal.

The dismissal of the appeal by the commissioner general of police, prompted him to file the High Court application seeking review and setting aside of the decision by the single trial officer.

However, High Court judges George Chiweshe and Jester Charewa dismissed his application. – DailyNews