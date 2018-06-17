Ex-minister arrested for failing to pay school fees

By Farayi Machamire

Former Cabinet minister Samuel Undenge, who is facing a litany of charges at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts, temporarily lost his freedom mid-this week when he was arrested for defaulting payment of child support.

The maintenance was due to the child he had with his first wife Angeline.

The former minister of Energy was arrested as soon as he walked out of another court where he is facing charges of criminal abuse of office charges.

Undenge has accumulated a maintenance debt of 225 000 rands.

He was dragged before a Harare magistrate who released him on $100 bail pending trial.

Undenge will be back in court on June 11 for his trial.

It is the state’s case that Undenge was in March 2014 ordered to pay maintenance for his one child.

The court heard that Undenge failed to pay school fees for the child since January 2017 to March this year. It is further alleged that Undenge’s arrears have accumulated to R225 300. Daily News