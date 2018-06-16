Mutasa battles for acceptance

By Eddie Chikamhi

LLOYD Mutasa will be out to win back the hearts of Dynamos supporters as he returns to the Glamour Boys bench today in a tricky tie against newboys Nichrut at Rufaro this afternoon.

Mutasa takes charge for the first time following a turbulent month which saw him being fired and getting rehired to continue with the campaign.

The coach missed the previous two games as he was away with the national team on a successful COSAFA Cup sojourn, when DeMbare fell to a 3-0 battering at Triangle before bouncing back with a 1-0 win over basement side Mutare City.

“It’s something that we have been working round the clock to try and please our home crowd and I am sure we are bracing ourselves for such. I am sure it has to be Saturday (today).

“We are saying to the boys this is a team that wants to come and do damage to us and can we give them a green light to do that? We are Dynamos, I am sure we are supposed to be working hard to get ourselves from where we are. We need a good response from the boys,” said Mutasa.

The Harare giants have been buoyed by the coming in of a new leadership led by Harare banker Isaiah Mupfumira.

The leadership is likely to come to Rufaro in full support of the team.

However, Mutasa’s game plan suffered a blow with injuries to his defenders Phakamani Dube, Jimmy Tigere and vice-captain Obey Mwerahari, who was expected to take a fitness test.

Goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga is still out with injury, while skipper Ocean Mushure is a doubtful starter.

Dynamos are currently 13th on the log standings and Mutasa has pinned his hopes on the transfer window which opens in two weeks. The Glamour Boys have welcomed former players Abel Gwatidzo and Kudzanai Nyakasaka for assessment as they look to boost their attack.

“These are some of the youngsters that have Dynamos at heart and when approaching the transfer window period you would want to look at all the options and whether they could give a better dimension. We wouldn’t want to go the way we have been going the previous years of getting one too many players during the window, but then the turnover won’t be as good.

“If we are looking for players, we are looking at those that we think might be up to the task and have an idea of the environment that they are coming to.

“The majority of these youngsters are the same that did duty last year when we finished second and they have the pedigree to do well if everything is sorted out in terms of motivating them,” said Mutasa.

Their opponents Nichrut have had a difficult debut season. The Shurugwi-based side have lost their previous four matches on the bounce and will have their work cut out as they look to improve on their meagre 18-point tally.

Their coach John Nyikadzino said his players are focused on upsetting the Harare giants.

“I have played against Dynamos many times and I know they are at their best when odds are against them like this.

“They had a bad spell and that happens in football, but for anyone to think they will be relegated is a wrong analysis.

“Those who have been in football for long will concur with me. After winning their game against Mutare City, they will be motivated to continue picking points and playing at home they will be optimistic of winning.

“But as Nichrut, we will do our best to get maximum points against Dynamos. We played well against Triangle last week, but we just failed to score and we will be looking to address that in Harare,” said Nyikadzino. The Herald