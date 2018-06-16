‘I want sex now’. . . says possessed man as he strips in church

By Gibson Mhaka

Congregants at an apostolic sect in Hope Fountain, Zviratidzo Zvevapostori Venguwochena were last Saturday left bewildered when a man went into a trance while being prayed for and demanded to have sex with women in the church before he stripped naked.

According to a witness, the yet to be identified man, believed to be possessed by some evil spirits and who came to church for prayers at the invitation of a relative, took off his clothes, exposing his privates to the congregation when a prophet was praying for him.

It is reported that some male congregants had a torrid time as they struggled to subdue the man while trying to cover his nakedness.

“It was a really action-packed incident when a man who seemed to be possessed by evil spirits went into a trance when he was being prayed for. While kneeling down and being prayed for by the prophet he quickly stood up and stripped naked much to the shock of congregants, mostly females.

“While naked he started shouting at the top of his voice saying ngifuna abafazi bokulala labo khathesi (I want women to sleep with now) and out of fear some women started running away in different directions.

“He was so aggressive that male congregants wrestled with him for some time until they overpowered and dressed him.

“It’s unfortunate that we are not allowed cellphones when conducting services otherwise some church members would have captured the incident,” said a witness who claimed to be a congregant and preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation.

When contacted for comment Madzibaba Aminon, a prophet who reportedly prayed for the man when he ran berserk, could neither confirm nor deny the incident only saying he was not comfortable speaking to “strangers” over the phone. B Metro