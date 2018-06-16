Dembare owe former boss Mubaiwa

By Raymond Jaravaza

Dynamos might have parted ways with former club president Kenny Mubaiwa but the Harare giants’ dealings with the businessman are far from over as he is owed money accrued over an eight-year period.

Mubaiwa — the ex-DeMbare boss who won four consecutive league titles — resigned last week citing unfavourable working conditions with the other power brokers at the club — particularly board chairman Bernard Marriot.

The Harare businessman, owner of KM Car Sales, said he had since started negotiations with the Dynamos hierarchy to be paid what is owed to his company.

Since 2011 players would negotiate their signing-on fees with the club and with the authorisation of the club’s secretary general, approach KM Car Sales and receive vehicles.

The club would in turn pay KM Car Sales the equivalent of the value of the cars.

“I can’t disclose the exact amount that Dynamos owes my company KM Car Sales but I’ve engaged them to see if we can work on a payment plan.

“Players, but only those that were interested, would approach my company with a letter from secretary-general of the club and pick up a car of their choice.

“Everything was done above board and it’s an arrangement that has been in place since 2011. I have worked well with people at Dynamos and will continue to engage them amicably,” said Mubaiwa.

Mubaiwa has been at loggerheads with board chairman Marriot for years.

The straw that broke the camel’s back seems to have been Marriot’s decision to re-hire coach Lloyd Mutasa who had been fired after failing to meet a three-match ultimatum handed to him by the club.

Dynamos are sitting in the periphery of the relegation zone in 13th position with a paltry 17 points from 16 matches. Marriot could not be reached for comment as his phone was unreachable.