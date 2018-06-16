Billiat not rushing decision

Mamelodi Sundowns’ attacking midfielder Khama Billiat says he will not rush into making a decision about his future because he needs to weigh all options available to him.

Billiat’s contract with the Brazilians will run out at the end of June, but head coach Pitso Mosimane remains intent on keeping his prized asset.

It has been reported that Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs are also in the race for his signature.

However, the Zimbabwean international believes that he must make sure he has the best offer for him and his family.

The-27-year-old was part of the Zimbabwe squad that clinched the Cosafa Cup title last Saturday, scoring a brace in the final.

“I have to go back to my manager and see what he has for me before I make the right decision for my family and everyone who supports me,” Billiat told the SABC.

“Hopefully, I will make them happy and make myself happy too. It is a very important one.

“That is why I had to delay everything up until the last minute and make sure I’m sitting on the right contract that is going to take me to everything that I wished for. Unfortunately, I cannot make everyone happy.” – Sport24.co.za