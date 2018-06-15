Prudence Mabhena back with new album

Afro Fusion singer, Prudence Mabhena, who starred in an Oscar award-winning documentary is back and is set to launch a new seven track album Ndinoda Imimi.

The album, a fusion of gospel and other genres, will be launched on July 6 at King George VI (KGVI) school hall in Bulawayo with admission being free. On the same day a book titled Feel free, This is Home will be launched by KGVI.

Prudence has a condition called arthrogryposis which caused her arms and legs to be severely twisted and stunted.

Announcing the launch on her Twitter account @PrudyMabhena263 she said: “Friends, Romans and Countrymen. Lend me your ears. It’s finally happening. You’re all invited to the Double Launch of my new album Ndinoda Imimi and King George VI School’s book called Feel Free, This is Home.

This will be an event to remember so don’t miss out.”

During the double launch the book and album will be on sale for $5 each with people encouraged to come in their numbers for support.

According to Tapiwa Nyengera, KGVI music director, the book is about the life experiences of people living with disabilities.

“It’s a collection of stories by the pupils at King George VI School with their daily struggles with their disabilities. It’s an eye opener for people to know what they go through, their daily fears and victories,” said Nyengera.

Prudence became a household name following the documentary, Music by Prudence produced by Roger Ross Williams, won an Oscar in 2010, although she did not gain financially.

During her stay in America, Prudence met talk show queen Oprah Winfrey who was brought to tears when she heard her story. The Chronicle