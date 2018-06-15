Mapeza still in pain

By Mukudzei Chingwere

FC Platinum gaffer Norman Mapeza is still feeling the pain from a back injury he sustained in a freak gym incident early this year. Mapeza underwent surgery on March 2 in Harare and was initially set to be on the sidelines for a period of up to six months as he needed to undergo physiotherapy.

The former Warriors gaffer returned to work earlier than expected to lead the club’s title defence.

Since returning to work in Week Eight, Mapeza has presided over a good run of form, dislodging Ngezi Platinum at the summit of the log standings.

The champions now go into the last game of the first half of the season against Highlanders with a three-point lead over Ngezi Platinum on the log standings.

Mapeza said the current cold conditions makes him feel a lot of pain because of the surgery he underwent but the impressive form of his side was making him happy.

He faced the media in Zvishavane ahead of their clash against Bosso tomorrow and talked about his team as well as his injury.

“I am still in pain, I have to be honest, it’s winter now so, sometimes, I feel some pain because of the operation.

“But we are here to work, you know football is about results at the end of the day and if there were no results here, maybe, I would not be here.

“So, I have to be happy because results are coming for us, I am happy because the pressure we have is positive pressure.

Mapeza said the trio of Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United enjoy a huge following in the country but said his charges were not affected by that.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo City v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (NSS), Dynamos v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday: Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro). The Herald