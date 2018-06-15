Man ‘axed’, thrown in disused mine

By Michael Magoronga

A man was killed and his body dumped in a disused mine in Silobela. The body of the man identified as Bukhosi Dube was discovered with a deformed face in the pit by passersby who spotted a trail of blood leading to the pit.

The incident comes amid an outcry from people in the Midlands province who are living in fear due to an upsurge in crimes involving dangerous weapons in the gold rich province.

Silobela legislator, Cde Mthokozisi Manoki Mpofu, confirmed the incident which happened at the weekend.

“Yes, I received the report but let me refer you to the village head who will give you the finer details,” he said.

Headman Mtshikitsha, real name Sikhumbuzo Dlodlo, said the body was discovered by passersby on Monday morning.

“The body of Bukhosi was discovered by people who were just passing by who noticed trails of blood leading to the shaft. They decided to follow it up and they discovered the body which had a deformed head,” he said.

Headman Mtshikitsha said an axe with a broken handle, which they suspect was used in the attack, was also discovered near the mine.

He said a suspect, Joyman Ndlovu, was arrested and was assisting police with investigations.

“Ndlovu is in police custody and from what I gathered he admitted to the charge and is assisting police with investigations,” Headman Mtshikitsha said.

He said the murder is a result of a misunderstanding between the two who were last seen drinking together on Sunday evening.

“It looks like the two had a misunderstanding which led to Ndlovu committing the act. But we cannot conclude, we wait for the outcome of the court,” Headman Mtshikitsha said.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, could not confirm the incident saying that she was yet to receive the report.The Chronicle