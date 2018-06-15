Five robbers nabbed

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested five criminals in separate incidents in Harare and Kadoma for committing a spate of robberies and theft.

According to investigations, the criminals have so far cleared several cases of armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho applauded members of the public for providing them with information which led to the arrest of the suspects.

She said in Kadoma they arrested a suspected notorious armed robber Cephas Mutsambiwa (32) of 37 Maketo in Rimuka, who was a member of several gangs that were terrorising people in and around Harare, as well as Kadoma.

“The suspect was evasive and whenever the gang he was operating with was arrested, he would join another gang,” said Det Asst Insp Chinho.

“The suspect was arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (Kadoma). He implicated his accomplices who have since been arrested.

“The suspect and other five gang members are clearing 11 counts of armed robbery as defined in Section 126 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23. They are also facing one count of attempted robbery and one attempted murder, among other offences.”

Det Asst Insp Chinho said the criminals were targeting business premises such as shops, service stations as well as residential places where they seemed to have information that victims kept large sums of money.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Criminal Investigation Department, would like to emphasise that police officers are not going to fold their hands whilst criminals wreak havoc in our beloved country.

“We are warning all robbers that ZRP has been rejuvenated to deal with such malcontents wreaking havoc to innocent civilians.

“To those who keep large sums of money, we are saying bank all your money as workers and close associates always have a way of communicating with criminals.”

Det Asst Insp Chinho said in a related incident, detectives in Marlborough, Harare, arrested four suspects for unlawful entry and theft which occurred in Mabelreign.

The suspects are Luckmore Murehwa (25) of Stopover in Epworth, Clemence Chirozvi (34) of Epworth, Farai Madzivanyika (37) of Mbare and Kenneth Nyota (19) of Jo’burg Lines, Mbare.

“The suspects broke into seven houses at a Garden Flat in Mabelreign, Harare,” said Det Asst Insp Chinho.

“They stole various goods which included plasma television sets and cellphones.”

Det Asst Insp Chinho said detectives from CID Marlborough received information that the accused persons were selling plasma television sets in the city centre and reacted to the information.

One of the suspects was selling a 70 inch plasma television valued at $5 000 at a price of $500 and he was arrested before he led them to their getaway car where his three accomplices were waiting with three more television sets.

They were all arrested and led to the recovery of the remainder of the television sets and cellphones.

“We are encouraging people to record serial numbers or put identification marks on their property for easy identification in the event of recovery,” said Det Asst Insp Chinho .

“They are urged to ensure adequate security is put in place at their property and use a combination of security systems as target hardening techniques.”

Det Asst Insp Chinho warned members of the public against buying or receiving stolen property as they risked being arrested. The Herald