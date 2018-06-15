Chiefs offload Chirambadare

By Grace Chingoma

Another Zimbabwean footballer finds himself in the cold again in the South African Premiership after forward Edmore Chirambadare was released by Kaizer Chiefs yesterday. The 26-year-old was axed together with four other players who include Tsepo Masilela and Sibusiso Khumalo.

The former Chicken Inn forward, who moved to Naturena two seasons ago, has failed to really explode at the club.

He was named the club’s Most Improved Player in his maiden season.

Last week, Golden Arrows released forward Thomas Chideu from his contract barely eight months after he joined the Durban side following his release by Ajax Cape Town last year.

The former Highlanders striker is now training with Bosso amid indications he might re-join the club although his management team insists that they are still considering one or two offers from South Africa.

Chirambadare arrived at Naturena together with Mitchelle Katsvairo in 2016, but the latter’s stint was cut short early and he was off-loaded just after one season in which he spent time on loan in Tanzania.

However, Chirambadare, who was voted Kaizer Chiefs Most Improved Player in the 2016-2017 season, survived to fight for another season but failed to get a lot of game time under coach Steve Khompela.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager, Bobby Motaung, yesterday told the South African media that the players, including Chirambadare, have failed to flourish for the Soweto giants.

“Of course, there is Brilliant Khuzwayo, who signed with Orlando Pirates after his Chiefs contract expired at the end of last season. Tsepo Masilela’s contract will (also) not be renewed.

“We are terminating the contracts of (William) Twala, (Keagan) Buchanan, (Edmore) Chirambadare and (Sibusiso) Khumalo.

“These players are immensely talented, but couldn’t find their form with us. We do not want to keep a good player inactive, and that’s why we will allow them to express their talents elsewhere,” he said.

Zimbabweans have always dominated the list of foreign players plying their trade in Super Diski.

Two Zimbabweans, veteran midfielder Willard Katsande and defender Teenage Hadebe, remain at the Amakhosi.

The Soweto giants, who also fired their coach, are in the process of hiring a new gaffer and adding some new players ahead of the new season.

Chiefs have been poor in recent years and thousands of their fans have decided to stay away from their matches in protest over the team’s poor performances.

The Amakhosi are South Africa’s most supported football club and have always provided a home for Zimbabwean players. The Herald