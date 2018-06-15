Bosso brace for FC Platium encounter

By Innocent Kurira

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu says his side is bracing for a tough battle against champions FC Platinum in Zvishavane tomorrow without a number of key players through injury and suspension.

FC Platinum are yet to lose a Castle Lager Premiership game at Mandava Stadium this year, while Highlanders have also posted good results on the road.

Bosso are fourth on the table with 29 points, 12 behind FC Platinum, who top the league table heading into the last round of games before the mid-season break.

After suffering a shock 0-1 defeat to Premiership debutants Bulawayo Chiefs, Bosso will be hoping to recover against a side that edged Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-1 in their last game.

However, Bosso will be without first choice goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Andrew Mbeba and midfielder Ben Musaka through suspension, while midfield kingpin Nigel Makumbe is illegible to play against his parent club.

Makumbe is on loan from FC Platinum and his absence will be a huge blow for Bosso, as the midfielder has been vital to their game plan.

The defensive trio of Honest Moyo, Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu will undergo late fitness tests to be in contention for starting berths tomorrow.

Young striker, Thabo Lunga, has resumed training and will also undergo a fitness test.

Coach Ndlovu is concerned that he can’t field a full-strength team every week largely due to injuries.

“Playing a team like FC Platinum will be very difficult without most regular players. It’s a game we have to play and we will try and salvage something from FC Platinum. It will be a difficult game, but we are going to face them head on. We have done well this season when playing against teams that play beautiful football like we do, so we hope to have another good day of football,” said Ndlovu.

Fixtures

Tomorrow : Bulawayo City v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (National Sports Stadium), Dynamos v Nichrut FC (Rufaro)

Sunday : Chapungu v Caps United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro). The Chronicle