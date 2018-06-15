Amnesty beneficiaries linked to grisly Bulawayo murder

By Whinsley Masara/ Nqobile Tshili

Police in Bulawayo have arrested two ex-convicts who were released from prison under Presidential amnesty recently in connection with one of four grisly murders committed in the city last week.

A post-mortem has also revealed that one of two women who were allegedly beaten up, raped and killed may have died of natural causes during sex.

Perfect Sibanda (28) of Fourwinds suburb and Vusumuzi Ndebele (33) of Siphambaniso Flats allegedly robbed and killed Joseph Godfrey Mataviri (63) between Wednesday and Thursday last week.

Mataviri’s naked body was found in the National Railways of Zimbabwe premises in Mpopoma suburb.

Both his attackers were released from prison in March.

A source close to investigations said police officers received a tip-off from members of the public leading to the pair’s arrest. “When investigators raided Sibanda, they found him in possession of the deceased’s jeans, belt and jacket. He implicated Ndebele and both of them were arrested,” said the source.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango (pictured) confirmed the arrest of the two suspects.

“We have arrested two men in connection with a case of robbery and murder that occurred between Wednesday and Thursday last week,” she said.

Insp Simango said Sibanda was arrested after someone bought property belonging to the deceased from him.“Police followed up and he implicated Ndebele,” she said.

Meanwhile, Insp Simango said Priscillar Ndlovu (26), who was reported to have been savagely raped and brutally murdered, died from choking.

She said no foul play was suspected in her death as she could have choked during sex.

“We have concluded our investigations into her death. Post-mortem results reveal that she died from choking during sex. We therefore consider her death to be due to natural causes,” said Insp Simango.

Ndlovu was found dead last Friday along Nugget Road in the Westgate area. She was half dressed with a used condom near her body. There was also evidence that she bled through her nose.

Her friends had on Sunday told The Chronicle that she left in a hurry after receiving a call from an unknown person.

A male suspect had been arrested and was assisting police with investigations.

Insp Simango said investigations are still underway over the killing of a woman and a man that occurred last week.

“We are yet to conclude investigations into the other two murders that occurred last week. We appeal to Bulawayo residents who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward.

“We also want to appreciate the assistance we received from the public in concluding the other two cases,” she said. The Chronicle