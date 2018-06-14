ZRP restructuring: Senior positions face chop

A restructuring exercise in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will result in the abolishment of some senior positions.

This is contained in a document from the Chief Staff Officer planning and development Senior Assistant Commissioner Elliot Mind Ngirandi titled “Proposed Restructuring of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Central Planning Committee Number 08/18”.

Although no official comment could be obtained from the police last night, The Herald understands that Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has since approved the changes.

According to the proposed changes, the rank of commissioner will be abolished and the current posts will cease to exist upon retirement, discharge, promotion or death of the incumbent.

The planning and development section will be in the office of the Commissioner-General of Police and adopt a new structure.

“National Anti-Stock Theft Unit be headed by a Chief Superintendent styled Staff Officer (National Anti-Stock Theft Unit) reporting to Senior Staff Officer Operations,” reads the leaked document. “Police training depot will be headed by an Assistant Commissioner styled Commandant Depot.”

Other proposals include abolishment of the post of chief staff officer press and public relations.

The section will be headed by an assistant commissioner reporting to the chief staff officer operations.

The post of chief staff officer internal investigations will be revived. The Minerals and Border Control Unit will be split into two entities, namely Border Control Unit, and the Minerals Unit.

Addressing senior police officers during his recent tours of provinces, Comm-Gen Matanga said: “My desire is to see most of the personnel being devoted to operational duties. This will entail restructuring and thinning or even abolishment of some sections identified to be redundant or perform duplicate roles.

“This inevitable process is necessary in availing additional staff for deployment to operational stations. As ZRP, we should remain alive to the critical constitutional role we play in contributing towards the creation of an environment that is conducive to the holding of a free, fair, peaceful, credible and transparent election.” The Herald