VIDEO: From Ginimbi’s $8k bill to slay queens’ R37k unpaid bill

Wonders will never cease. While Zimbabweans were amazed by an $8 000 bill for drinks that emanated from socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s nightclub in Harare at the weekend, in neighbouring South Africa, a group of ladies were apparently left stranded with a R37 340 ($2 800) unpaid bill.

These ladies, referred to as slay queens, apparently were told by their “blesser” to order anything they wanted on the understanding that the “blesser” would take care of the bill. With this guarantee, the women went all out at Zero13 Lifestyle Club in Mbombela (Nelspruit).

The bill shows the table ordered expensive alcohol including bottles of Veuve Clicquot Rich champagne that cost R25 200, a bottle of Glenfiddich whisky for R3 200, Hennessy for R1 000, while R5 000 was spent on ciders and R950 on food platters.

Now, unfortunately, when it was time to settle the bill, the women soon realised the blesser was nowhere in sight. A video of them visibly looking stressed and stranded was taken together with the bill and was circulated on social media. The women trended with some feeling sorry for them while others said they got what they deserved.

As this was happening, an image of a man purported to be the one who had ditched the women started circulating.

But this purported “blesser” identified as Siyabulela Sintwa, a former aide to ex-SA president Jacob Zuma, has come out saying that he was nowhere near the said club.

The Sowetan yesterday reported that Sintwa, who was Zuma’s Luthuli House personal assistant, said he was nowhere near Mbombela on the day (May 27) that the drama occurred.

“I don’t know who the person they were with was, but it isn’t me. On the 27th, I was at Meat Lounge in Sunninghill, Johannesburg and then I came to Cape Town on Wednesday and I’ve been here for two weeks,” Sintwa told Sowetan.

“I don’t know who put my pictures up.”

However, Sintwa did not deny that this was the kind of lifestyle he is used to.

“If it was at Taboo or Cubana, then I would even doubt myself, but not in Nelspruit. The location was wrong. I won’t spend R37 000. At least R10 000.

“I normally go out with at least two or three girls, not 14 girls. It can’t be me.”

He suggested that he may be a victim of a bitter rival.

“Maybe it’s someone who is scorned because I took their girlfriend because I am capable of that. I really don’t know who that person is. Someone is just dealing with my character . . . I don’t know who they are.”

The bill, it seems, has since been settled.

“The bill was paid. We’d like to ask people to refrain from reposting or posting these stories as they are unfounded and far from true,” Zero13 Lifestyle posted on social media. The Chronicle