Uebert Angel launches energy drink

A few weeks after splashing out over 1 million Euros on a hotel in France, prominent preacher and entrepreneur Uebert Angel has launched a new energy drink called BLACK cipher GOLD.

The energy drink manufactured in Europe will be sold to both European and African markets. The drink will be packaged in 200ml, 250ml and 500ml cans.

Nehanda Radio understands the 500ml cans will be sold mainly in Southern Africa for the same price as the smaller cans that will be sold in Europe.

At various sermons in his ‘Spirit Embassy: The Good News Church’, Angel keeps repeating one mantra, that church leaders must not rely on offerings from their congregation but should rather start businesses that are capable of financing their churches and ministries.

In a past interview with Nehanda Radio, Angel declared himself a “serial investor” and continues to expand his business portfolio with one new venture after another.

Last year Angel splashed out on a massive mansion in Lincoln, UK that has a 14 acre private garden including an impressive three lakes that have rare fish that cost thousands of dollars.

He is reportedly upgrading the mansion by installing versace tiles throughout, gold plated bathrooms and toilets, a dedicated cinema room, 8 seater jacuzzi and a swimming pool. As you will see from more of our pictures, the property has an equally impressive three-bedroom guest house/garage.

His Sam Barkeley Construction company recently bought an electric power station in Sleaford Town Centre which they have started demolishing in order to build houses for sale.

Angel is a former finance lecturer with two degrees in Finance from Salford University in Britain, a postgraduate in Education from Bolton University and at the time of writing, a pending Masters’ degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of Edinburgh (Napier).

In 2005 he founded the Club Millionaire Limited, described by Forbes Magazine as “providing services to the cash-rich but time-poor individuals around the globe.” He is also the founder of The Millionaire Academy, a project that aims to mentor individuals on how to become successful businesspersons.

The holding company is The Angel Organisation whose main administrations are now being operated under the name The Billion group. It has interests in several projects including a Bank, Sam Barkeley Construction, Atom Mobile, Picasso Hotels and another soon to launched project involving resorts.

Last month he splashed out over 1 million Euros to buy a hotel in France. The hotel nestled around 30 acres is 58 minutes away from the French capital of Paris (if one is travelling by train) and has scenic views including a river that runs through the property.

As revealed in his interview with Nehanda TV almost 5 years ago, Angel’s real passion is property and that’s his goose that lays the golden egg. Nehanda Radio