Shabanie Mine begin hunt for new coach

By Lovemore Zigara

Shabanie Mine have begun the hunt for a new coach following the resignation of Takesure Chiragwi before their league match against Black Rhinos last weekend.

Chiragwi threw in the towel after the Chinda Boys executive imposed new members on the technical committee, which he was not prepared to work with.

Elvis Muuya was roped in as team manager, while Rowan Nenzou and Gerald Phiri were appointed technical advisors ahead of that game.

Max Nyashanu, the Shabanie Mine secretary, said the club will soon advertise the vacancy.

“We are going to be flighting an advert on our social media accounts where minimum requirements for a head coach we are seeking for will be laid out. We hope to complete the process by next week and announce the new coach,” said Nyashanu.

He said while the process is unfolding, the technical advisory board of Nenzou and Phiri will be in charge of the team.

Sources at the club, however, said the appointment of a technical advisory committee was a way of frustrating Chiragwi out of the club.

Some members of the executive wanted Chiragwi out, as they felt he lacked the capacity to steer the Shabanie Mine ship out of the relegation zone. The Chronicle