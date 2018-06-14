Mnangagwa mourns political murder victim

In a statement yesterday, Mnangagwa said the police must apprehend the murderers.

“I am shocked and appalled by the horrific murder of two-year old Professor Lumbe this weekend in Glendale. My sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with Professor’s parents, Rambai and Nomatter and the entire family in this difficult time,” Mnangagwa said in a statement.

“There can be no tolerance for such wanton acts of violence, let alone against children. We as a society must categorically reject all violence. I have instructed the police to investigate this heinous crime as a matter of urgency, to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“As we approach the election, I call on all candidates, supporters and members of the public to be peaceful at all times, and to ensure that the values of love, unity and tolerance dominate our political and civic discourse,” Mnangagwa said.

The incident has raised fears of a repeat of the bloody 2008 presidential run-off election where over 200 opposition MDC supporters were killed and thousands others internally displaced by suspected State security agents and Zanu PF militia. DailyNews