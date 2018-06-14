Bosso roadshow for Zvishavane

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders’ fans are planning a massive road show to Zvishavane on Saturday for Bosso’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against champions and current log leaders, FC Platinum.

Bosso are fourth on the table with 29 points, 12 behind FC Platinum heading into their last game before the mid-season break.

It’s Bosso’s exciting brand of football they display away from home that keeps supporters belonging to a group calling itself “Team Away” rallying behind Madinda Ndlovu’s boys.

Highlanders have been in impressive away form, winning four out of their seven games, drawing twice and losing once to Ngezi in a match that they matched the ambitious Mhondoro-based outfit, but were let down by poor finishing.

Hundreds of Bosso supporters travelled to Mhondoro from Bulawayo and Harare for that game.

Lloyd Siyanda Sibanda, spokesperson Team Away, said they had already organised eight Mercedes Benz Sprinters, each with a carrying capacity of 22 passengers, to ferry Bosso followers to Zvishavane at an affordable fee.

Sibanda, whose group has travelled for all Highlanders’ away games this season, said they had also organised four Toyota Quantums and the number of vehicles could increase depending on the number of fans wanting to be part of the road show.

“We always encourage safe travelling and we know fans love a high-profile game that is why we are calling on them to be part of the road trip and join the Bosso fans travelling to Zvishavane in vehicles that we’ve organised. The drivers of the vehicles all do not drink alcohol and those wishing to travel with us can leave their cars at the Highlanders’ club house, which is safe,” said Sibanda.

“We are only charging $10 for a return trip to Zvishavane and if one is paying through EcoCash, the fare is $11. Those interested can get hold of me on WhatsApp or call 0777 719 190 or Lindani Hadebe on 0782 413 991 to book their seats,” he said. The Chronicle