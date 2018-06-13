ZRP speaks on Glendale boy murder

A post-mortem conducted yesterday has confirmed that a two-year-old Glendale boy found dead on Saturday last week was murdered. Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said investigations were in progress and vowed perpetrators will be brought to book.

“The post-mortem has been done and the results show that the child was murdered. Police have intensified investigations,” she said.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba also confirmed that the father of the minor, Mr Rambai Lumbe, was a member of National People’s Party and its candidate for Mazowe in the July 30 elections.

He was last threatened with political violence in 2014.

“He did not receive other threats since 2014. Investigations are in progress and this office will keep you updated,” said Snr Asst Comm Charamba.

According to a report made to the police by the parents on Saturday at around 7pm, the boy was sent with a bucket to follow his eight-year-old sister who had gone outside the house to fetch water.

It is alleged that the sister returned a few minutes later without the boy.

The family searched for the boy before reporting the matter to the police the same night.

His body was recovered the following day in a soya beans field. The Herald