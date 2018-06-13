Zarah Lounge owner bags ZNCC top accolade

Bulawayo businessman Phathisani Nkomo, owner and proprietor of upmarket Bulawayo nightspots Zarah Lounge, Club Cosmopolitan and Copa Cubana, was at the weekend crowned the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Businessman of the Year for the Bulawayo Chapter .

The annual dinner for the Bulawayo Chapter saw Nkomo shrugging off competition from Shlomo Lepar of Masters Hardware, Eugene Jackson from Pump and Steel Supplies, Shepherd Chawara from SHEPCO, Welcome Mabuza from Buy ‘n’ Build and P Ndlovu from PNA Chartered Accountants.

Nkomo said the award showed he was on the right path as a businessman.

“I’m very pleased because it’s an affirmation that I’m doing something right. It’s all about continuous improvement,” he said.

No doubt, Nkomo has changed the face of entertainment in Bulawayo with the three joints which cater for a cosmopolitan crowd.

He said he was not slowing down on business as he is preparing to open another hip joint, Club Crystal (former The Lounge). The Chronicle