Tuku takes young artistes to Cape Town

By Kundai Marunya

It will be a meeting of different generations this Friday at CapetTown’s Artscape Opera House as legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi takes the responsibility of fathering three young artistes for their debut performances south of the Limpopo.

After losing his son and heir to the Tuku Music empire Sam, the superstar has been nurturing different young artist over the years, among them Munya Matarutse, Donald Kanyuchi and Garry Tight.

This weekend he gives a chance to three of the most talented and superbly creative artists namely Denzel “Probeats” Mashonganyika, versatile lead guitarist Silent Nqonqo aka the Guitar Sangoma, and afro-pop artist Bryan Kadengu.

Having been drawing crowds and mesmerising their audience with a terrific fusion of beat-boxing, an art still new and rare on the local scene, and some heart-catching ingenious lead guitar displays, Probeats and Silent Nqonqo will perform their collaborative set “Beats and Strings”.

Probeats said they have further developed their set since the first staging. “We first staged ‘Beats and Strings’ at the Anne Kansime show in 2016 when we played as an opening act. We have however added a bit of movement to it too and of course a new playlist,” he said.

Individually, the two are multi-award winners of the World Championship of Performing Arts, a platform that host the greatest young creatives world over.

“Opening for Tuku is jumping 10 steps ahead in my career,” said Probeats. “It means a lot to me as a young artist because Dr Mtukudzi is a big deal worldwide and an important role model to obtain on your resume.”

Young artistes often find it hard to break into the international market without the help of seasoned performers. The Herald