Shamu summoned for hearing

The Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial leadership has summoned former Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Chegutu East MP Webster Shamu to a disciplinary hearing on a number of misconduct charges.

In a letter to Shamu yesterday, the provincial leadership said the former national commissar was also suspended from performing any official functions of the party pending the disciplinary hearing.

Shamu is expected to appear before the provincial disciplinary committee on Monday.

“It has come to the attention of the Provincial Executive Council and entire Provincial Coordinating Committee leadership that you are alleged to have been grossly abusing your position in the party,” the letter reads.

The provincial leadership outlined the various charges against Shamu.

“The following are allegations of misconduct against you that include, but are not limited to the following;

a) Inciting and instigating violence in Chegutu East primary elections, producing fabricated cell registers during primary elections in Chegutu East.

b) Stashing of already voted ballot papers in your vehicle,

c) Causing arbitrary arrest of Cde Vengai Musengi, a rivalry candidate in Chegutu East,

d) Disloyalty, dishonest and causing serious divisions in the party and bringing the name of the party into disrepute.”

Shamu, the letter reads, was prohibited from any official functions.

“You are advised to report for a disciplinary hearing on the 18th of June 2018 at the Zanu-PF party provincial offices in Chinhoyi,” reads the letter.

Take note that you are hereby prohibited from performing any official function of the party or otherwise holding yourself to be an office bearer of the party.

“You are prohibited from calling, addressing or officiating any meeting of the party. Entering or remaining in the offices of the party.”

Shamu last month brew a storm when one of his vehicles was allegedly found with marked ballot papers during the Chegutu East Zanu-PF primary elections.

The former minister was facing Zanu-PF Youth League provincial chairman Musengi and Julius Murombedzi in the primaries.

President Mnangagwa fired Shamu from his post as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Mashonaland West, indicating during a rally in Chegutu that he would be replaced soon. The Herald