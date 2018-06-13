Only ‘people in good standing’ to participate

By Ricky Zililo

Football administrators that had suspensions lifted within the last five years are ineligible to participate in the forthcoming Zifa elections in what is viewed as another process of eliminating prospective challengers to the incumbents.

There is already an outcry over steep nomination fees set by Zifa and barring those whose suspensions were lifted from 2013 appears to be a calculated elimination of potential threats to the present leadership.

The requirements laid down by the electoral committee already rule out the likes of former Premier Soccer League chairman Peter Dube, ex-women’s football bosses Miriam Sibanda and Samukeliso Silengane, who all served bans in the last five years.

Former Zifa bosses Jonathan Mashingaidze, Henrietta Rushwaya, Vincent Pamire, Rafiq Khan, Trevor Carelse-Juul, Eusebio Maseko and Cuthbert Dube are also affected by this requirement.

Zifa electoral committee chairman Vusilizwe Vuma said: “Only people in good standing will be allowed to participate in the elections. This means that both the nominator and the aspiring candidate should be in good standing”.

Part of the nomination form reads: “An aspiring candidate should get at least three nominations from football administrators in good standing (nominators must have a minimum 5 years football administration and not under any current bans, in cases of previous bans, nominators must have already been rehabilitated for a minimum period of 5 years post the expiry or lifting of their bans and must be in good standing with regards their affiliation fees, registration fees, subscriptions, fines due or any dues to Zifa or any of its affiliates in terms of the statutes, judgments, set rates and in the same way as described in 7(ii).”

The rehabilitation part, according to Vuma, also applies to aspiring candidates.

Those interested in running for any football office must attach a certified copy of their long birth certificate, a certified copy of the ID, photographs as well as an original police clearance.

Prospective candidates are required to pay the prescribed nomination fee to collect the nomination form.

Nomination fees have been set at $5 500 for candidates aspiring for Zifa president, $4 000 for the vice-presidency and $3 000 for a board member position.

Aspiring PSL chairman will pay $3 000 and governors $200. Women’s football chairperson’s nomination fees is $500, while those eyeing office at the grassroots will get the forms at $100, with the election fee set at $250.

The electoral committee also said candidates holding lower positions in Zifa will be required to relinquish them before contesting at a higher level.

In the 2015 election that ushered in the Philip Chiyangwa executive, Felton Kamambo, Piraishe Mabhena and Musa Mandaza contested for board member positions serving as regional chairpersons.

Mabhena and Kamambo won and relinquished their old posts, while Mandaza simply continued in his role as Southern Region chairman after losing board elections. The Chronicle