Man fined over ‘musombodhiya’

A Chitungwiza man was last week fined $40 for possessing 240 bottles of illicit beer known as “musombodhiya”. Nyaradzai Mazona (33) pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso charged with unlawful possession of harmful liquids.

Mazona risks spending 20 days in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

The prosecutor, Mrs Edith Chitapa, proved that on June 5, at around 9am, a Constable Sithole was deployed at Seke depot, manning a roadblock when she stopped a motor vehicle and searched it.

She found 240 bottles x 200ml of the illicit alcohol brew and immediately arrested Mazona.

Meanwhile, a soldier from Chitungwiza was ordered to perform 350 hours of community service for bashing his wife for eating his bread portion. — The Herald