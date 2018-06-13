Kaizer Chiefs star involved in road accident

By Andile Tshuma

Kaizer Chiefs centre back Teenage Hadebe has been fined $20 for negligent driving after causing a three-car crash in the Bulawayo City Centre yesterday. Hadebe failed to adhere to a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Moyo Street and 9th Avenue causing the three-car pileup.

No one sustained serious injuries, but two of the drivers were in a state of shock.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Precious Simango confirmed the incident and urged motorists to drive cautiously.

“I can confirm that officers from our traffic section attended an accident scene this morning involving three vehicles whereby the driver of a South African registered BMW vehicle failed to give way to another vehicle causing the collision of the three cars. He was charged with negligent driving and fined $20,” said Simango.

“As police, we urge motorists to observe road rules and to exercise caution when driving on our roads to avoid loss of life, injury and damage to property. Motorists found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly,” she said.

A crowd comprising mostly soccer players that had been working out at a nearby gym had gathered when a Chronicle crew arrived at the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Samantha Mutayaunga, said: “The driver, whom I hear is a soccer star that was driving the South African registered car, was apologetic and is working with my husband on compensation.”

A fruit vendor, who identified himself only as Titus, said Hadebe failed to give the woman the right of way.

“He did not stop and crashed into the woman’s car which then rammed another car. He quickly negotiated with the woman for a settlement before police arrived and agreed to pay for the car’s repairs,” said Titus.

Other witnesses said Hadebe asked Mutayaunga to name her price for the damage she incurred and then asked her to follow him to his house to collect the money. However, Matayaunga said they were still negotiating the amount Hadebe should pay for the damage.

Hadebe played for Bantu Rovers, Highlanders and Chicken Inn before joining Kaizer Chiefs in July 2017. The Chronicle