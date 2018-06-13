Chapungu, CAPS United clash

By Eddie Chikamhi

Chapungu believe they can turn the corner when they host giants CAPS United in a Castle lager Premiership match that will wrap up the first half of the season at Ascot this weekend. The airmen have been going through a bad spell this year, with just three wins from 16 outings.

Their coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, is not happy with the poor run, but is confident they will sign off for the mid-season break with a positive result.

The league will take a two-week break after the weekend games.

Dhlakama, who was appointed head coach following the demotion of Tendai Chikuni, said they have to keep hoping for the best.

“We seem not to be doing well of late in terms of converting chances that come our way, but those are some of the things that you expect to see as a coach.

“The good thing is that we are getting there. We have to work hard on the mental aspects of the game since it is one component which can affect the performance of the players.

“We just need to rectify those problems and hopefully we will return to winning ways. Definitely, we will survive the chop.

“It’s only that we are going through a dark patch. We have to quickly get ourselves up,’’ said Dhlakama.

Chapungu are coming from a 0-3 thrashing at the hands of Yadah Stars in their last game.

They are wallowing in the relegation zone where they sit just two points better than basement side Mutare City Rovers.

The big match of the weekend will feature log leaders FC Platinum against Highlanders at Mandava.

The platinum miners shot to the top of the table last weekend when they edged fellow platinum miners Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Fixtures:

Saturday

Bulawayo City v Mutare City Rovers (Barbourfields), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Herentals v Shabanie Mine (NSS), Dynamos v Nichrut (Rufaro)

Sunday

Chapungu v CAPS United (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS), Triangle United v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Harare City v Yadah (Rufaro)

The Herald