Chamisa appoints new presidential spokesman and seven representatives across the globe

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) president Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday made nine key appointments that include a new presidential spokesman and representatives to the United Kingdom, European Union, South Africa, Australia, United States and the African Union.

1. Mr. Jameson Timba, ZEC Liaison Officer and Presidents Chief Election Agent )

2. Dr.Nkululeko Sibanda, Presidential Spokesperson

3. Ms Grace Kwinjeh, Representative to Brussels and European Union.

4. Mr. Driden Kunaka, Representative to Australia

5. Yvonne Mahlunge, Representative to the United Kingdom

6. Ralph Black – Party Representative to the United States of America (USA)

7. Mr. Austin Moyo, Party representative to the Republic of South Africa

8. Mr. Mathula Lusinga Party representative African Union (AU), East Africa and Central Africa

9. Mr. Elliot Pfebve, Business Trade Attaché Europe, Ireland and United Kingdom.

10. Further appointments shall also be made to cover SADC, COMESA, North Africa, West Africa and Middle East.

These appointments are with effect from 12th June 2018.

SESEL ZVIDZAI

Chief of Staff