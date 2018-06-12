Bulawayo man kicks wife to death

By Codelia Mondela

A 50-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been arraigned after he allegedly kicked his wife several times on the face and chest until she collapsed.

Kim Caterina died five days later at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH)’s intensive care unit following the alleged gruesome attack by Ricardo Staddon last month.

It was not stated in court why Staddon allegedly viciously attacked his wife.

Staddon was not asked to plead to murder before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Adelaide Mbeure. The magistrate remanded him in custody to June 24.

Prosecuting, Mr Maclean Ndlovu alleged that Staddon severely assaulted his wife on May 19 at Gainsborough, Barham Green until she collapsed.

“Staddon slapped and kicked Caterina with booted feet on the face and chest until she lost consciousness. She was taken to UBH where she was admitted until she passed away on May 24 at around 8PM,” he said.

“A post mortem which was conducted on May 28 showed that the assault was the cause of death.”

In July last year, another Bulawayo man from Cowdray Park suburb allegedly sjamboked his wife to death after he found text messages in her phone and suspected she was having an affair.

Thabani Mpofu had a fight with Thembelani Ndlovu (29) after he questioned her about a text message that he suspected was from her lover.

In May, a 37-year-old man from Mangwe allegedly assaulted his 22-year-old ex-wife to death for rebuffing his reconciliation bid and dumped her body along a road.

Mpiliso Moyo of Osabeni area in Madabe Ward waylaid and struck Ntombiyenkosi Ndlovu with a knobkerrie till she died after she refused to reconcile and take him back.

