Stella Chiweshe’s daughter named tourism ambassador

By Vasco Chaya

German-based mbira diva Stella Chiweshe’s daughter Virginia Mukwesha was on Friday appointed tourism ambassador by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). She was appointed at an event which was held at a Harare hotel.

ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke said Mukwesha’s appointment came after serious considerations.

“Mukwesha has performed in German-speaking countries in Europe since 1991.

By so doing, she became the link between Zimbabwe and German speaking countries.

“She loves her country so much. She makes it a habit to visit Zimbabwe at least once a year. We believe that Mukwesha will strongly assist in the promotion and development of Zimbabwean tourism and continue to represent and talk positively about destination Zimbabwe.

“Through her extensive networks we believe that she will carry the brand Zimbabwe to a higher level,” Kaseke said.

Mukwesha has become the first Zimbabwean to be given an ambassadorial role by ZTA.

“We usually do not appoint local people as Zimbabwe ambassadors. We usually target people who are not citizens of Zimbabwe to sell our brand in their respective countries,” he said.

Mukwesha said she was humbled by the honour.

“I assure you that you will not be disappointed,” she said.

Mukwesha is a dance, vocalist and an instrumentalist. She has resided in Germany since 1986. DailyNews