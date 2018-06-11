Serial robber teen arrested

By Nyaradzo Bakari

A teenager from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly robbing four pupils and a man of their mobile phones on separate occasions. The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, allegedly targeted pupils from different schools.

He also stole from a 20-year-old man from Mpopoma suburb.

The juvenile is said to have been in the company of an unknown accomplice who is still at large, when he committed the offences.

He appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube facing five counts of robbery.

The teenager pleaded guilty to four counts and denied the fifth charge.

Ms Dube remanded him out of custody to June 20 for trial.

The court heard that the 17-year-old threatened to stab his victims before stealing from them.

Prosecuting, Mr Petros Shoko said the teen robbed a man and four pupils, aged between 14 and 16, from Founders High School, Mpopoma High School and Msiteli High School between September last year and April this year.

Mr Shoko said the boy robbed his victims in and around Mpopoma suburb.

“On September 30, 2017, the accused person and the other one who is still at large met the complainant and his friend outside Nkulumane Primary school, Mpopoma. The accused threatened the complainant with a knife and forcibly took his phone and went away,” he said.

“On April 17 at around 8.45AM, the accused met the complainant at Nketa Park, Mpopoma. The accused asked to see the complainant’s phone since they knew each other. When the complainant asked for his phone, the accused threatened to stab him and ran away.”

Mr Shoko said the total value of the stolen phones was $397 and nothing was recovered. The Chronicle