SenzoMeyiwa murder case is top priority: Bheki Cele

By Malibongwe Mdletshe | SUNDAY TRIBUNE |

Police Minister Bheki Cele was among those who paid tribute to Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, who was murdered in mysterious circumstances four years ago.

Cele, who was seen consoling Senzo’s Meyiwa’s father, Sam, was among the top political leadership at the first Senzo Meyiwa Commemoration Cup held at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi yesterday.

The celebrity soccer matches were to field high-profile former and current soccer players and to give up-and- coming footballers a platform to showcase their talent.

It came just a week after the Senzo Meyiwa Walk held in his home town of uMlazi. The walk was aimed at highlighting the scourge of gender-based violence.

However, Cele was tight-lipped about the police’s strategy to finally bring Meyiwa’s killers to book four years after the top-flight soccer player was slain.

“I was there at Senzo’s funeral,” said Cele. “I understand the pain felt by the nation after his loss.

“A lot of pressure has been exerted by students at the higher institutions who often ask for updates on the investigation. This case has become a priority for police to investigate. It has been placed within the top five cases that need to be attended to,” Cele said.

Meyiwa was at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni when he was killed in October 2014.

There were six adults in the family home when Meyiwa died. Including Khumalo, her mother, sister Zandi, two children, Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala and Longwe Twala, who was dating Zandi at the time.

It was alleged that criminals stormed into the house to rob the group who were having a party. To this day, Meyiwa’s killers are not known.

A man was arrested days after his death, but the case against him was withdrawn as it appeared that police had the wrong suspect. There has been little progress since.

Cele said: “People should exercise patience. My response to those asking questions and accusing police on this matter is that they should keep in mind that our prisons are crowded because of police work. We’re not taking Senzo’s death lightly but we will never allow (ourselves) to be pushed until we lose focus on the case,” he said.

Meyiwa’s dad, Sam, said: “Today, I feel at ease. I hope there is a lot of good to come out of the positive engagement with the minister. It really shows people have not forgotten about Senzo.

“This will shake even those who’ve made empty promises.”