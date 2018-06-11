Peter Moyo to share life after dad’s death in music video

By Michael Magoronga

Rising sungura artiste Peter Moyo, has chosen not to record videos for his latest album but is working on the video of his much hyped track, Musara Pavana.

Young Igwe as he is known, who took over the Utakataka Band following the demise of his father and sungura great Tongai Dhewa, said he was working on a single video for the song — which narrates his life after his father’s death — as it has an important place in his heart.

The track is off his Mopao Mokonzi album which he released last year. He said the video will be shot in the capital where he is based.

Peter said he chose not to do videos for the whole album as it was “taxing”. The one he is doing, according to him, deserved a video because of its message and that it would feature some of his family members.

He said the song was a special one as it had a huge bearing on his current situation.

“I was left as a teenager by my late father to take care of a big family. It is difficult I tell you. There are so many challenges so the track is not just a song, hence the special treatment,” he said.

The Kwekwe-born artiste said he penned the song after the challenges he was facing in trying to fend for the family.

Young Igwe has three albums to his belt since launching his music career in 2012. He produced Mushonga Mukuru in 2013, Mabasa aMwari in 2015 and Mopao Mokonzi in 2017. He has done videos for his first two albums. The Chronicle